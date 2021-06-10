Rockford man found guilty of sexually abusing three children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Massenburg, 49, has been found guilty of seven counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault for abusing three children over a period of several years.

Police were notified of the allegations against Massenburg on February 10th, 2016.

The children told police that they had been repeatedly sexually assaulted over a period of time, and detectives were able to obtain video of one of the crimes.

According to the initial police report, at least one assault happened at 1816 Oregon Avenue in southeast Rockford.

Massenburg faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, due to the ages of the victims.

He is set to hear his sentencing on July 27th.