ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thomas McCall, 51, was arrested Wednesday evening following a hit and run crash that injured another driver.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Winnebago and Yonge Street, according to Rockford Police.

Police reportedly found McCall hiding underneath a vehicle behind 2304 Benderwirt Street. A search of McCall by police found a vehicle title to a black Saab involved in the crash.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

According to police, McCall smelled strongly of alcohol, and a cup smelling of alcohol was found in his vehicle. McCall refused a field sobriety test.

A woman involved in the crash sustained non-life threatening injuries and drove herself to the hospital for further treatment, according to police.

McCall was charged with failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, driving under the influence, and resisting a peace officer.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.