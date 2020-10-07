Rockford man indicted for Criminal Sexual Abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced the indictment against 21-year-old Adrian Ryder for the charge of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
On August 27, 2020, Rockford police officers were called to Javon Bea Hospital at 2400 N. Rockton Ave in reference to a sexual assault. Adrian T. Ryder was identified as a suspect during the investigation.
Ryder could face 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release if convicted.
Ryder is scheduled to face a judge on November 17th, 2020.
