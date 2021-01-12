Rockford man killed after apartment catches fire for second time in 6 months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the second time in months, Rockford Fire crews responded to an apartment on 12th Avenue.

Back in July, everyone made it out of the building but Monday night, an 82-year-old man died.

While firefighters were searching the building, they came across the man’s body. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matt Knott tells us that the victim lived in the same unit where July’s fire started. Several other apartments were damaged from smoke and water.

The Red Cross stepped in to help three adults and two children.

“We’re offering financial assistance, we’re providing health and mental health services and we’re offering information as they get back on their feet. Imagine if you were involved in a fire, you’re on the sidewalk your clothes are inside all of your belongings so we really try and provide assistance immediately after to help people,” said Hannah Allton, the regional communication manager for Red Cross Illinois.

A Rockford firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The fire department deemed both fires accidental.

MORE HEADLINES: