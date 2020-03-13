Closings
Rockford man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

News
Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Donovan Heidenreich pleaded guilty to transportation and possession of child pornography, and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Heidenreich was caught in an investigation by the FBI. He was charged with 2 counts of transporting child pornography via the internet in May and September of 2017, and one count of possessing a computer that contained photos of a minor under the age of 12 in November of 2017.

Police say in September 2017, he sent a sexually explicit image of a boy under 18-years-old to another KIK chat user.

In November of 2018, police say Heidenreich admitted to possessing a laptop containing more than 600 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators say Heidenreich admitted to trading images with other persons.

He faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, plus a supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8th, 2020.

