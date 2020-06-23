Rockford man pleads guilty to sexual assault, transmitting HIV to child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that Stephen Grimes, 32, pled guilty to charges stemming from a 2019 investigation.

Grimes pled guilty to Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Criminal Sexual Assault, and Criminal Transmission of HIV.

The charges allege that the sexual assaults began as far back as 2005, when the victim was under the age of 13.

Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is a Class X Felony with a sentencing range of 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years up to natural life of Mandatory Supervised Release. The defendant will serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Criminal Transmission of HIV is a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Grimes will be sentenced on August 11, 2020.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

