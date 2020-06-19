Rockford man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noe Marquez, 52, plead guilty Thursday to stabbing his wife to death in 2018, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police say that they were called to a house in the 2700 block of Norway Pine Road at around 7:15 a.m. July 6th, 2018, where they found that Elizabeth Marquez, 42, had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and facial area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquez’s husband and the couple’s two juvenile children were also in the home. Noe Marquez was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, detectives investigating the crime were made aware of a similar incident that occurred at the house on June 28th, in which Marquez allegedly confronted his wife with a running chainsaw.

Marquez faces up to 60 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

