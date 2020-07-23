Rockford man recovering from coronavirus after 14 days on a ventilator

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth is reporting that a Rockford man who contracted COVID-19 in March is recovering after spending 14 days on a ventilator.

Mercyhealth says Tim was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from a work trip in March. After battling the virus at home for several days, he began to have difficulty breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The hospital says Tim was incredibly sick, and was placed on a ventilator. He recovered and became Mercyhealth’s first ventilated patient to be discharged.

The hospital says Tim works out several times a week with a physical therapist and respiratory therapist during his recovery.

“His whole story is nothing but inspiration. His determination, his perseverance to improve is commendable. Someone who overcame such obstacles and faced such challenges, how can you not be humbled and inspired by him? He’s amazing, he’s amazing,” said Kelly Hix, his physical therapist.

