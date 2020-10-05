Rockford man robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a puppy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Rockford police officers were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials say a 31-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to buy a puppy from the suspect. The man told officers that when he met up with the suspect, another man produced a weapon and took his jewelry, cash, car keys, a cell phone, and diapers.

Both suspects were described as thin-built, lighter-skinned black males who were driving a tan Honda SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

