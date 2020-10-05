Rockford man robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a puppy

News
Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery_-8436321009178033050

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Rockford police officers were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials say a 31-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to buy a puppy from the suspect. The man told officers that when he met up with the suspect, another man produced a weapon and took his jewelry, cash, car keys, a cell phone, and diapers.

Both suspects were described as thin-built, lighter-skinned black males who were driving a tan Honda SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories