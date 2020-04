ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) 25-year-old Jabre L. McChristian was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer.



On November 4 , 2019 Rockford Police responded to a call about a black male in black clothing with dreadlocks looking into cars. When police approached a driver of a vehicle who matched the description. He drove away from police disregarding multiple traffic signs.



The driver was later identified as Jabare L. McChristian.