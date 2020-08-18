Rockford man sentenced to 12 years for child pornography charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Donovan Heidenreich will spent the next 12 years in prison. Heidenreich pled guilty back in March.
Heidenreich was caught in an investigation by the FBI. He was charged with 2 counts of transporting child pornography via the internet in May and September of 2017, and one count of possessing a computer that contained photos of a minor under the age of 12 in November of 2017.
Police say in September 2017, he sent a sexually explicit image of a boy under 18-years-old to another KIK chat user.
In November of 2018, police say Heidenreich admitted to possessing a laptop containing more than 600 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Investigators say Heidenreich admitted to trading images with other persons.
