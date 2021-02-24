Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for 2018 Rockford Taco Bell shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mycarlo Gunn, 24, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for a November 2018 shooting at a Rockford Taco Bell that killed 25-year-old Zachary Reyes and injured a 37-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, November 13th, 2018, Rockford Police were called to the scene at 2602 Auburn Street around 9:30 p.m., where they found a the two shooting victims in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Gunn pleaded guilty to a negotiated Attempted Murder charge.

Qydennie Simmons, 44, Shymarco Jackson, 18, Demarco Ford, 19, are currently in custody and also face charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Attempted Armed Robbery.

Simmons is set to appear before a judge on March 18th, Jackson on March 19th, and Ford on April 8th.