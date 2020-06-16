Rockford man sentenced to 21 months for selling cocaine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — 30-year-old Enricki Gomez, of Rockford, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison Tuesday for bringing cocaine into Wisconsin to sell in Madison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an informant called Gomez on October 7, 2019 and arranged to have a half kilogram of cocaine brought from Rockford to Madison. When Gomez arrived, he was arrested and 510 grams of the narcotic were found in his car.

Two days prior, authorities say Gomez had sold cocaine to the informant and another person.

