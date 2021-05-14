Rockford man sentenced to 24 years in prison for child pornography, sexual assault of a 7-year-old boy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 53-year-old Marc Wayne Blair, of Rockford, was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and Child Pornography.

Blair was arrested in November 11th of 2019 on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, a mother reported that her 7-year-old son said Blair, his babysitter, had been touching him.

According to the child, on multiple occasions Blair removed his clothes, fondled him and orally copulated him.

Detectives found photographs of the nude child on Blair’s phone.

“We will continue to work with community organizations such as the Carrie Lynn Center to provide support and resources to victims while working to make sure that those who commit these crimes are brought to justice and held accountable for the pain and trauma they have caused. In this case the victim’s voice was heard and justice was done,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec.

Blair is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.