Rockford man sentenced to 30 years for fatal drunk driving crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christopher Dixon, 43, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for killing a woman in a drunk driving crash while he was fleeing police in 2017.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police stopped Dixon’s white Chevrolet Suburban on September 9th, 2017, but he sped away as officers approached the vehicle.

Officers later located the crash scene at Clifton Avenue and Island Avenue. Officials said Dixon’s Suburban was flipped over on its roof, and a red Volkswagen Beetle was extensively damaged on the driver’s side.

The driver of the vehicle, Maria Lugo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dixon had a blood alcohol concentration of .091, police said.

He pleaded guilty to Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Involving Death on March 25th, 2021.