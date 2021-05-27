Rockford man sentenced to 70 years for beating woman to death, injuring daughter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Abdon Ochoa-Villaneda, 40, has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for the murder of Jennifer Lindsey in 2019.

On February 16th, 2019, Rockford Police responded a home in the 3200 block of 9th Street, just north of the intersection of 9th Street and Sandy Hollow Rd.

At the scene, responders found 42-year-old Lindsey dead and her daughter, 25-year-old Kaitlynn, in in critical condition.

Kaitlynn and Jennifer Lindsey

The suspect, later identified as Ochoa-Villaneda, was tracked all the way to Clinton County, Missouri.

Ochoa-Villaneda was taken into custody by the Missouri Highway Patrol after a high speed chase.

Court records indicated Katilynn Lindsey and Ochoa-Villaneda had a volatile history together, resulting in her taking legal action to keep him away.

He was sentenced to 50 years for First Degree Murder and 20 years for Attempted First Degree Murder.