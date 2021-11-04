Rockford man sentenced to 75 years for 2010 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tirinocorinthi Jackson, 41, has been sentenced to 75 years in prison after luring 19-year-old Terrance “Bay Bay” Shumate to a secluded location and murdering him in 2010.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jackson devised a plan to lure Shumate to a location near the 2800 block of Olsen Street, where he shot him in the head and killed him.

Police found Shumate’s body around 4:15 a.m. on February 21st, 2010.

He was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Armed Habitual Criminal on June 16th, 2021.

Jackson is already serving a 30 year prison sentence on the charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property.

He has a pending trial for a March 31st, 2010, incident in which he allegedly fired 25 rifle rounds in the parking lot of an Applebee’s at 6845 E. State Street, injuring a 31-year-old man.