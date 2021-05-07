Rockford man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 Great Oaks murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sanchez Curry, 28, was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the murder of Anton Harris at the Great Oaks Apartment Complex in 2018.

Curry and Devontae Wrancher were both found guilty of Harris’ murder in 2019. Wrancher was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies were called to 4801 Linden Road just before 8 p.m. on September 23rd, 2018, where they found Harris in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but could not be revived.

Curry, who lives in Machesney Park, and Wrancher, of Rockford, were charged in connection with the crime after a witness identified Wrancher at the scene, and evidence on his phone led police to Curry.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says GPS coordinates on Curry’s phone showed he was at the apartment complex at the time of the murder. At Curry’s home, detectives found bullets of the same brand as those found at the crime scene.

Curry was later charged with attacking and beating a Winnebago County Corrections Officer.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred while the officer was conducting checks on the inmates. Curry allegedly attacked the officer and beat him repeatedly in the head.

He is also charged with Aggravated Battery to a Corrections Officer.