ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joe Williams, 59, was arrested yesterday after being accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the neck and setting her home on fire.

The victim, Williams’s ex-girlfriend, told police the two had been having problems prior to a March 21st fire at her residence, in the 700 block of Harper Avenue.

The woman, 42, told police she believed Williams had a key to the house and was responsible for the fire.

The fire was determined to be intentionally set, investigators found.

Then, on May 2nd, after the woman went to stay with a relative, she was shot in the neck while sitting in her car around 10:30 p.m., according to police. The victim again told police she believed Williams was responsible.

A police investigation identified Williams as the suspect.

Authorities said two handguns and two rifles were found at his home.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, residential arson, arson damaging property valued over $150, and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on May 18th and held without bond.