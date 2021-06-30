Rockford man shoots dog to save child; police find guns and drugs during investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man allegedly shot and killed the family dog in an effort to prevent his child from being attacked, and investigators allegedly found a cache of guns and drugs during the investigation and arrested him.

According to Rockford Police, officers were summoned to the 500 block of 8th Street around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported shooting. Police learned that Terrance Goston, 28, shot and killed his dog after his child had been bitten by the animal, in an attempt to stop the attack.

During the investigation, police say they found a total of 8 guns in Goston’s possession, 2 of which had defaced serial numbers, along with various ammunition, and narcotics.

Goston was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.