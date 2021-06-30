Rockford man wanted by police for 2020 liquor store burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Billy Hunter, 30, has been charged for a burglary to Rockford Food and Liquor in October of 2020. Police say he is still at large.

According to Rockford Police, the liquor store, at 1725 Kishwaukee Street, was burglarized around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 24th, 2020.

Police say Hunter was identified as a suspect during a follow up investigation by detectives, and charges for Burglary were issued on June 29th, 2021.