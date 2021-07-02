Rockford man wanted by police for car burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for 32-year-old Jeffrey Rucks, for several car burglaries.

Police say around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15th, in the 900 block of 5th Avenue, officers were notified that a contractor’s van had been burglarized.

Rucks is also a suspect in another crime which happened on Saturday, June 19th, when officers were flagged down by a resident near 8th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street. The witness said they had seen two men tampering with the undercarriage of a vehicle at AT&T Auto Sales, and said the suspects had been trying to remove a catalytic converter. Police said another vehicle on the lot had also been tampered with.

Rucks has been charged with both incidents, on charges for Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Felony Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass to Property.

He is currently at large.