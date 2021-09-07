Rockford man, wanted for contempt of court, arrested for possession of a stolen firearm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Anthony Ewell, 20, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, was arrested Saturday for the possession of a stolen firearm.

Rockford Police said Ewell was seen standing outside of a residence in the 3500 block of Elm Street by Rockford Police SCOPE officers at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Ewell fled on foot, but was eventually taken into custody after a short foot chase.

A loaded handgun that was reported stolen out of Rockford was found during the investigation.

Ewell was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owners Identification, Resisting Arrest, and Outstanding Warrant for Contempt of Court.

Ewell was arrested in January of this year on weapons charges after police reportedly found guns and ammunition during a traffic stop.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.