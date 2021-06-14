Rockford man wanted for Kwik Mart murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for Darrell McLin, 41, in connection for a double shooting at a Kwik Mart gas station that left a 38-year-old woman dead and a 31-year-old man fighting for his life.
According to police, officers were summoned to the scene, at 1203 7th Street, around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 10th and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
A short time later, the female shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, where she died.
The man was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but is currently in stable condition.
McLin is at large, police say, and has been charged with First Degree Murder and 2 counts of Attempted Murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.