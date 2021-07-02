Rockford man wanted for murder arrested in Arizona

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Darrell McLin, 41, has been arrested in Arizona in connection for a double shooting at a Kwik Mart gas station in Rockford that left a 38-year-old woman dead and a 31-year-old man fighting for his life.

According to Rockford Police, officers were summoned to the scene, at1203 7th Street, around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 10th and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A short time later, the female shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, where she died.

The man was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

McLin was charged with First Degree Murder and 2 counts of Attempted Murder.

Police say McLin was arrested yesterday in Phoenix by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force

