Rockford man wanted on burglary charges for stealing lawnmower

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Mixon, 41, of Machesney Park, after they say he stole a lawnmower from a garage on Shaw Street on Monday.
According to police, the burglary happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Shaw Street.
Mixon was identified as the subject. He has been charged with Burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.