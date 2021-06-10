Rockford man wanted on burglary charges for stealing lawnmower

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Mixon, 41, of Machesney Park, after they say he stole a lawnmower from a garage on Shaw Street on Monday.

According to police, the burglary happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Shaw Street.

Mixon was identified as the subject. He has been charged with Burglary.