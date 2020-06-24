Rockford man wanted on burglary charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police charged Thailand Jones, 20, with burglary and looting at two Rockford businesses.

The Levels Clothing Store and Cricket Wireless, both located on Auburn Street, reported the incidents on Saturday, May 30, at around 10 p.m.

After conducting an investigation, police identified Jones in both incidents, and issued an arrest warrant.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

