Rockford man wanted with outstanding warrant found with drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 9:35 p.m., Rockford Police stopped a vehicle near Dempster Road and East Lawn Drive. Officers say they recognized the driver, later identified as Tyrone Anderson, as having an outstanding Aggravated Battery Warrant.

Police say that after searching the vehicle, they located around 22 grams of cannabis, approximately a gram of cocaine and 11 Ecstasy pills.

Anderson, 34, is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Anderson is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

