Rockford man, woman charged with child abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Nicholas Cash, 31, and Michelle Hammond, 27, on charges of abusing three children, all under the age of 10.

Police say they responded to the claim of abuse to a home in the 1700 block of Lyran Avenue on Tuesday, May 25th.

A case against Cash and Hammond was pursued by detectives, who say the victims and the suspects were known to each other, but did not elaborate further.

Cash and Hammond were charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child and arrested today.

They were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.