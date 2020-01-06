Rockford marijuana dispensary lines remain long, will be closed Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Long lines at Sunnyside Dispensary hold strong.

Day five of sales looked much like the previous days – long lines. High demand forced the dispensary to cap flower item sales to one per customer and up to the state limit for all other categories.

Sunnyside is encouraging shoppers to arrive early, dress in layers, and bring snacks. People reportedly have waited up to 7 hours line.

Sunnyside posted on its Facebook page it will be closed Monday to give staff a break. It will reopen at 9am Tuesday for medical and adult-use sales.