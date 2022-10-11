ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officials say a recent string of shooting incidents has set the city back in its efforts to reduce violent crime.

“After several months of lower levels of violence, we had a very violent weekend,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in response to seven shootings that occurred in the city between last Saturday and Monday morning.

The first shooting happened early Saturday, when a 28-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane.

A few hours later, a shootout occurred near Ninth Street and Reed Avenue. Police say that’s where multiple suspects exchanged gunfire from inside two moving vehicles.

One vehicle drove away while the other was abandoned after it crashed. Four suspects in the second vehicle, a stolen SUV, fled on foot. A 44-year-old Loves Park man was arrested. Two other suspects were detained. No injuries were reported.

Five more shootings were reported over the weekend, including a man who was shot in the face Sunday in the 1100 block of West Street.

A short time after the West Street victim was shot, two men were hit by gunfire on Huffman Boulevard. About two hours after that, a 19-year-old woman was shot on Kent Street. All victims are expected to survive.

Police say a 32-year-old man received “severe” gunshot wounds at around 1 a.m., Monday, in the 2900 block of Halsted Road. According to police, the victim had an open warrant and would not cooperate with the investigation. His condition is currently unknown.

Leaders say arrests are made in a good number of Rockford shootings, yet police are not without their challenges.

“Our officers (do) a tremendous job using technology and resources to make numerous arrests even with numerous witnesses choosing not to cooperate,” McNamara said.

Third Ward Ald. Chad Tuneberg agrees that police work swiftly but it doesn’t seem to deter some residents from taking up guns and wreaking havoc across the city.

“They’re out there shooting away,” Tuneberg said. “And it’s not like they’re licensed to carry and have taken firearm training. They’re horrible shots. And they’re often just randomly pot-shotting in every direction.”

Tuneberg said those responsible for the city’s gun violence and those who choose not to cooperate with investigators represent a small percentage of the Rockford population. But he said it doesn’t take much for their actions to cause far-reaching problems.

“They don’t give a hoot about any laws on the books anywhere,” he said. “And it has a reverberating effect on the community. And the slew of people who are uncooperative, I would hold them as part of the problem that we have.”

Anyone with information about last weekend’s shootings is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. Tips can also be submitted using the Tip 411 app.