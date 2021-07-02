Rockford Mayor asks public to file complaints against illegal ATV riders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have received numerous calls from several neighborhoods regarding illegal use of off-road vehicles on city streets.

Investigators say ATVs and four wheelers are disrupting traffic and, in some cases, driving through residents’ yards.

Police encourage the public to file complaints if they witness someone driving an off-road vehicle improperly.

Mayor Tom McNamara says cracking down on violators should be a community effort.

“We all live next door to someone, and if you live next door to someone who you know is driving these ATVs, you may not feel like you’re doing them a favor, but I really think you are, long term, by letting us know who they are,” he said.

Complaints can be filed on the RPD website.