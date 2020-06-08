Rockford mayor outlines plan for police body cameras, ‘use of force’ policy review

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a week of protests following the Minneapolis death of George Floyd, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara outlined a plan Tuesday to address body cameras for Rockford police and review “use of force” policies.

“Today, I’m outlining a number of initial steps to address the most urgent needs of our community.

“I signed the Mayoral Pledge from the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to review, engage, report and reform common-sense limits on police use of force with feedback from the community. I hear the concerns of our residents and want to take steps to ensure justice and equity for all in our community. I urge all municipalities and police departments in Winnebago County to join me in taking this important pledge.

“I directed City staff to issue a Request for Information (RFI) on body cameras for the Rockford Police Department. The RFI will be published within two weeks and will provide 30 days for companies to respond. The goal of the RFI is to gather information on all components needed for successful deployment and operation of body cameras – including products, software, implementation, data security and storage. I have also asked staff to encourage other local municipalities to join us in pursuing and implementing this critical technology. And, I’ve asked staff to begin researching grant opportunities to help fund this project.

“I have asked our appointed-Community Relations Commission (CRC) to assist the City in our efforts to review our use of force policies in conjunction with aldermen, community stakeholders, and experts and to report back on their findings and recommendations. The 11-member CRC took office last fall. One of its functions is to review and recommend policies and ordinances that should be adopted by City Council. I’ve also asked our CRC to create a cost/benefit analysis of body camera implementation immediately.

“I am planning listening sessions with the black community in coming weeks and months and will announce more specifics tomorrow. The City Council will also be hosting additional listening sessions. As mayor, it’s vital that I listen before I act to create change that will be the most impactful and sustainable.

“Improving racial justice and societal equity will not happen overnight. However, to create a better community, we must move with speed and purpose and we must engage all our residents. I have open ears and look forward to the conversations ahead.”

A protest group called Rockford Youth Activism, which has held daily protests in Rockford over the last week, presented the city with a list of demands on June 1st.

Chief among them was a call for Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea to “rescind his insensitive language” used at a May 14th press conference, in which he was quoted saying “The 16, 17-year-olds running around shooting each other, we’re not wasting our time trying to save them. They are lost.”

O’Shea held a press conference on Friday to clarify that he was talking about “specifically about kids who were shooting one another. I thought I was clear, but apparently it was not.”

“I want to make it real clear, at no point did I think I was putting out the message that I don’t care about 16 or 17 year olds in this community,” O’Shea said Friday.

O’Shea’s initial comments came following a violent month-and-a-half period in April and May in which several murders and shootings were committed by juvenile suspects.

Rockford Youth Activism also called for the mayor to make body cameras available for local police.

The list of demands also called for an investigation into a May 30th protest in which police fired tear gas into a crowd gathered outside District 1 Headquarters; a re-examination of the police-involved deaths of Demetrius Bennet, Logan Bell, Kerry Blak, and Michael Sago, Jr; a call for the demilitarization of police; and steps towards moving away from police to “community based forms of safety.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

