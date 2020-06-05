Rockford mayor, police chief to hold press conference at 3:30p

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Police Chief Dan O’Shea, and Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross are scheduled to hold a press conference today at 3:30 p.m.

The subject of the press conference has not been announced.

This comes a day after McNamara publicly stated that he did not support comments made by O’Shea at a press conference last month which sparked the ire of protesters.

A group called Rockford Youth Activism singled out O’Shea’s comments from May 18th, during a press conference where he addressed a series of recent murders and shootings, and an incident in which a suspect had fired on police officers.

He was asked if Rockford Police were planning education and prevention programs for teens.

O’Shea said, “The 16, 17-year-olds running around shooting each other, we’re not wasting our time trying to save them. They are lost. We’re trying to focus on 4 or 5-year-olds all the way up to 12 or 13, where we have a chance at saving them, changing their lives and changing the direction they are going in it.

“Seventeen-year-olds that go around committing murders and shooting at people, yeah, well, sorry. Off to prison you go. I got nothing for you. Your family failed you up until this point and there is nothing that we can do for you.”

At a Thursday press conference, McNamara said “I want to say, number one, that I do not agree with Chief O’Shea’s comments. Every single person who calls Rockford home is valuable. They’re worth fighting for.”

The group, which has been organizing daily protests against police brutality, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sent the city a list of demands, which included a retraction of O’Shea’s comments.

A petition was formed on Change.org calling for O’Shea’s resignation. It has gained 6,674 signatures so far.

“Rockford PD is widely known in the community for racial profiling, using excessive force and harsh policing of primarily black and brown areas of Rockford, IL,” the petition reads. “If we do not receive our demands, we will demand the resignation of the Police Chief’s superior, Mayor Tom McNamara.”

