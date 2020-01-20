Rockford mayor reacts to airport jobs, building updates

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Hourly employees at Pinnacle Logistics at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport now have dibs on Amazon jobs.

This means higher wages and full benefits beginning on day one of employment.

Rockford mayor Tom McNamara says he welcomes the opportunity for Stateline workers.

“I think this really solidifies our relationship with Amazon, and believe this is going to be really wonderful for our citizens, the airport and overall our entire city,” said McNamara.

The mayor also commented on the city’s acquisition of the building that formerly housed Magna grocery store.

The lot has sat vacant for 20 years, and the next step will likely be a demolition.

“When you look at that strip center, I’m not aware of interests we’ve received thus far to redevelop it how it currently exists,” he said. “So right now, I’d be more in favor of that strip center coming down and demolishing it.”

The mayor added that taking down the massive structure would allow developers to re-envision the land’s potential.