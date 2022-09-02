Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, seen here in an undated photo, said the investigation of Thursday’s shooting will take time.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on the city’s far-south side Thursday will take time.

The mayor said immediately after learning of the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd asked the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force to investigate the actions of those involved in the incident.

“As with any investigation, it will take time for the independent task force to examine all of the facts of the case,” McNamara said.

According to early details, at around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 4100 block of Linden Road and heard a commotion inside. When officers entered the home, they observed a man with a gun, Redd told reporters Thursday night.

What happened next isn’t clear, however, officials say at least one officer shot the man.

“As soon as more information is available, we will pass it along,” McNamara said. “I take this incident incredibly seriously, and I know the task force does as well. I ask the community to respect the investigation and reserve judgement on all involved.”

The name of the victim or the officers involved have not been released.

Thursday’s shooting came less than 24 hours after a task force determined that officers were justified in their use of deadly force in May when they fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them outside the Rockford Casino.