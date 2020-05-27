Rockford Mayor shares words of encouragement for Class of 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara shared a message for graduating seniors with a video of encouragement. In the video, he says he understands the difficulties of missing out on senior year experiences.

The mayor also thanked students for staying together, even though they are forced to stay apart.

“Continue to be yourself. Continue to ask tough questions. Continue to try to rise above what sometimes can be distractions. Continue to learn,” Mayor McNamara said.

All Rockford Public Schools are holding virtual graduation ceremonies. You can view the complete schedule here.

