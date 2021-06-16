Rockford mayor signs labor agreement for Hard Rock Casino construction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford took another step toward construction of the Hard Rock Casino project on Wednesday.

Mayor Tom McNamara met with the IBEW union and other trade groups to sign a project labor agreement.

A date has not been set to break ground on the project.

Last week, the Illinois Gaming Board approved a supplier’s license to 815 Beltway Holdings, which means the company can apply to construct the casino.

It also means a temporary casino can open at Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center, 610 N Bell School Rd.

The gaming board is scheduled to meet again on July 14th.