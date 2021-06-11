Rockford mayor wants ‘hardworking, trustworthy’ police and fire chiefs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is still looking to replace its police and fire chiefs.

Rockford’s Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is accepting applications for a new police chief and a new fire chief.

Mayor Tom McNamara says the city lost two terrific leaders with the departure of Police Chief Dan O’Shea and Fire Chief Derek Bergsten.

McNamara says he believes both men set a tone in their departments that he hopes the next chiefs can continue.

“I want someone who’s gonna work hard, who lives and breathes their job. It’s the same characteristics I want of any city employee. I want someone who is trustworthy. I want someone who’s honest. I want someone who doesn’t think they know everything. And someone who’s gonna work well in their own separate team, but also in our community,” McNamara said.

Applications are being accepted until July 1st.