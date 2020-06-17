Rockford ministers sends City plan to address racial discrimination in law enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group called the Rockford Minister’s Fellowship outlined a six part proposal for the City of Rockford to address racial discrimination in law enforcement.

The plan, called the Economic Empowerment and Employment Plan includes items including full transparency from the Rockford Police Department, to revisions in the criminal justice system.

The Fellowship says even though critical changes are needed at the Rockford Police Department, it supports the leadership of Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

The group says change is critical to move the community in the right direction.

“I believe that, because the fact that we’ve been reached out to, I’m sure all the pastors here can say the same thing, that because we’ve been reached out to, there is a desire for improvement across our community,” said Rev. Maurice West, Sr.

The Rockford Police union issued a statement in response, saying,W”e agree with many of the concerns raised and would even add to that list topics we can address together. We’ve had many good conversations in the past with Rev. Maurice West and other leaders in the black community, and we welcome the chance to sit down with them again to tackle these important topics. However, it is not the association’s role to shape policy, but rather we carry out policy outlined by leadership in City Hall and the Police Department Administration. We’re awaiting the Mayor’s stance on addressing crime, one of the top priorities of his campaign and administration, while addressing issues related to racial justice and policing. Once outlined, we’re committed to being a part of bringing everyone to the table to work toward solutions.”

