ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The search for Rockford’s fire and police department heads continues.

On Tuesday, the Fire and Police Commission named Todd Stockburger as Rockford’s Interim Fire Chief.

Chief Robert Vertiz was unable to extend his service in the role, because he’s retiring on July 9th.

The commission also reappointed Interim Police Chief Randy Berke.

Both men will serve in the roles for 60 days. Neither are eligible for the permanent chief jobs.