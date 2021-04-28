Rockford native Emily Bear opens up about viral fame

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford native turned award-winning musician and composer gets personal about a project taking the Internet by storm.

Emily Bear appeared on the ASCAP Foundation’s latest Inspiring Revelations YouTube series.

Bear and pop star Abigail Barlow are collaborating on Bridgerton The Musical. Behind the scenes videos have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

Bear has been writing and performing music since she was 5 years old and says it feels like her dreams are finally coming true.

“We’re feeling like we’re living our dream, and we’re not really sure how it’s happening, or why it’s happening, but it’s just like, crazy. There’s been so many like ‘What is Happening’ moments. We’re now working with our idols and mentors and we’re just like oh my god,” Emily Bear said.

You can watch the full interview below: