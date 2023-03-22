LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Rockford native and former WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt is teaming with Steven Spielberg to bring the TV show “Smash” to Broadway.

Greenblatt, who attended Boylan Catholic High, started his career with FOX Broadcasting and helped develop shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, The X-Files and Party of Five before moving over to Showtime, where he oversaw the development of shows such as Dexter, Californication, and Weeds.

As head of NBC Entertainment, Greenblatt shepherded shows such as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, The Black List, This is Us, and The Voice.

Greenblatt became head of WarnerMedia Entertainment in 2019 and oversaw the launch of the streaming service HBO Max before being let go when the company restructured in August 2020.

In the series “Smash,” viewers watched the long process of casting, composing, mounting and rehearsing a Broadway-bound musical, “Bombshell,” about Marilyn Monroe.

The series on NBC lasted two seasons starting in 2012 and starred Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, Christian Borle and Debra Messing. The songs included ““History is Made at Night,” “Let Me Be Your Star” and “Hang the Moon.”

Producers said Wednesday that “Smash” is slated for Broadway in the 2024-25 season, welcome news to many of the show’s fans and the Broadway community who embraced its look at the inner workings of their industry.

The new musical will be helmed by five-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman. Greenblatt and Neil Meron join Spielberg as lead producers.

“’Smash’ is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage,” said lead producer Steven Spielberg in a statement.

The new book for “Smash” will be co-written Tony-nominated Rick Elice, who penned “Jersey Boys,” and Tony-winner Bob Martin, who won for “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

No casting for the Broadway version was revealed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.