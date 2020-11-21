Rockford native VanVleet becomes highest paid undrafted player in NBA history

SAITAMA, JAPAN – OCTOBER 10: Fred VanVleet #23 of Toronto Raptors gestures during the preseason game between Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets at Saitama Super Arena on October 10, 2019 in Saitama, Japan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

TORONTO, Ontario (WTVO/WQRF) — On Saturday morning, the Toronto Raptors and guard Fred VanVleet agreed on a 4-year, $85 million contract extension that ties him to the city of Toronto through the 2025 season.

VanVleet’s contract surpassed fellow undrafted player Wesley Matthews’ 4-year $70.1 million contract to become the highest paid undrafted player in NBA history.

VanVleet, who graduated from Rockford Auburn high school, continued his career at Wichita State. After his 2016-17 season with the Shockers, VanVleet signed a 2-year, $1.45 million deal after being picked up by the Raptors following the NBA Draft.

VanVleet was instrumental in bringing the Toronto Raptors their first world title in 2019, where VanVleet shot 40% on 6.7 three-point attempts per game, averaging 17.6 points per game in that series.

Proving that he’s not just a sharpshooter, VanVleet averaged 6.6 assists per game last season, and is a great defender for his size. He was tied for third in the league with 1.9 steals per game as well.