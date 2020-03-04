Rockford natives in Nashville describe tornado destruction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Devastation is left behind in Tennessee after tornadoes ripped through the Nashville area. As of Tuesday night, 24 people have been confirmed dead.

Some people who call Rockford home were in the Music City when the twisters hit.

Rockford native Tasha Ives moved to Tennessee five years ago. Her family was only fifteen minutes away from the powerful storm.

“[We] definitely knew there was something big happening, but didn’t really think about it too much until we were awakened around 1 a.m. with the sirens,” Ives said.

“In perspective think State and Alpine in Rockford to downtown, that’s kind of where we are from East Nashville,” she explained. Ives mentioned that the family has loved ones in the areas that were hardest hit.

The Boylan Catholic High School girls’ head basketball coach, Paul Perrone, and his family were also in Nashville when the tornado hit.

Being up-close gave Perrone and his family a unique perspective on the destruction. He said his family travels to Nashville often, and his daughters are saddened by the loss of some of their favorite places to visit.

“They had to use snowplows to clean the roads because of downed power lines and trees. You know they ran out of ambulances because of all the injuries and they had to call in from neighboring communities,” Perrone said.

He continued: “It’s just devastating. Loss of property you can always deal with, but the loss of life and severe injury are pretty tough.” Perrone added that he is thankful that Rockford hasn’t seen a tornado like this.

The disaster in Nashville is an important reminder to always have a plan, as the first week of March is Illinois Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Some quick tips to stay safe:

Go downstairs

Avoid windows

Wrap yourself in a blanket or sleeping bag for extra protection

Hide under something sturdy (strong table, etc.)

Keep extra batteries for a radio or TV that will keep you updated on emergency alerts

For more information on how to prepare and plan for severe weather, visit the National Weather Service website.

