Rockford native’s ‘Minding the Gap’ documentary officially on Oscar shortlist

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the shortlists for nine Oscar categories on Monday, and “Minding the Gap,” the documentary feature debut of Rockford-native Bing Liu, is one of 15 finalists for Best Documentary Feature.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 160 films were submitted in the Documentary Feature category, of which 15 will advance to the shortlist.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Charm City”

“Communion”

“Crime + Punishment”

“Dark Money”

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“On Her Shoulders”

“RBG”

“Shirkers”

“The Silence of Others”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

For a full list of categories and films, click here.