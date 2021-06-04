Rockford nurse reflects on year of caring for COVID patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Vanessa Moya has only been a nurse at OSF Saint Anthony for a year, and she spent much of that caring for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

She graduated nursing school in December 2019, only a few months prior to the outbreak.

Moya says she and fellow nurses depended on each other for support, as the situations they were thrown into weren’t found in their textbooks.

“There were definitely lots of overwhelming days. It was challenging at times, but I just tried to take my time and take it day by day and I tried to take time for myself, when I wasn’t at work, to self-care and things like that,” she said.

Moya said the experience has toughened her and made her a better nurse.