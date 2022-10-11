CHICAGO (WTVO) — A Chicago attorney filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Rockford Public Schools and the city Rockford Tuesday, accusing a school resource officer of misconduct.

The suit alleges that Officer Bradley Lauer caused a 14-year-old Auburn High School student permanent brain damage on Sept. 21, 2021, when he body slammed him inside the school.

The suit alleges that the victim, referred to as “PM,” was walking in the hallway when he was approached by Assistant Principal Scott Dimke.

“Dimke began to follow him and got gradually more physical, blocking his path repeatedly and eventually restraining him with both arms from behind, pushing him into a secluded room off the main hallway,” the complaint says.

At that point, the suit claims, Dimke summoned Lauer, who quickly subdued the student and slammed him to the floor.

“Without warning, officer Lauer, from behind PM, locked his arms into PM’s arms at PM’s elbows, lifted PM up off of his feet and over Lauer’s head, and slammed PM down to the hallway floor, head-first, with the left side of PM’s head and body hitting the hard floor, bearing the brunt of the impact and producing a 4- to 6-inch vertical fracture to the left side and top of PM’s skull,” the suit continues.

At the time of the incident, PM stood 4-11 and weighed between 125 and 130 pounds. Lauer was over 6 feet and weighted between 200 and 210, the complaint says.

Chicago attorney Al Hofeld Jr. claims Lauer’s use of force caused his client a traumatic brain injury that has resulted in what is now permanent brain damage. The boy suffers from PTSD, ADHD and other neurological issues, Hofeld’s filing says.

The incident was captured by a security camera. Hofeld claims RPS 205 attempted to cover up Lauer’s alleged misconduct. The attorney says PM’s mother and grandmother were told by school officials that the boy slipped and hit his head during a scuffle with the officer.

Rockford Public Schools Vice President Tim Rollins commented on the video at Tuesday’s board meeting. Rollins offered not details about the school district’s position, but urged the public to reserve judgement until they have more facts.

“I do wish people would keep in mind that when they are told things or when they see a clip, a very short video clip, they may not have been told the whole story.” Rollins, a Rockford attorney, said. “There are usually multiple sides to a story and much more information out there that we’re not allowed to talk about and we’re not allowed to share.”

A press conference announcing the lawsuit is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Wednesday at Hofeld & Schaffner, 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3120, Chicago.

See videos below. Warning: Viewer discretion advised.