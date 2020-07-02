Rockford officials to begin fireworks patrols Thursday, encourage reporting of illegal use

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced Thursday that members of the Rockford Police, Fire and Code Enforcement departments will begin proactive patrols to keep the city free of illegal fireworks, starting tonight.

Fireworks are illegal in the state of Illinois.

“You can report illegal fireworks to 815-966-2900. Be a good neighbor and keep your private Independence Day celebrations free of illegal fireworks,” the City wrote on Facebook.

