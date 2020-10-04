Rockford O’Reilly Auto Parts on 11th Street robbed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are responding to a robbery near the O’Reilly Auto Parts 3100 block of 11th Street. Officials say that the suspects were armed.

An unknown amount of cash was taken from the business.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

