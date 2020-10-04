ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are responding to a robbery near the O’Reilly Auto Parts 3100 block of 11th Street. Officials say that the suspects were armed.
An unknown amount of cash was taken from the business.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police search for three missing Illinois girls
- Rockford O’Reilly Auto Parts on 11th Street robbed
- Local group marches from Beloit to Janesville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor
- Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits sending sexually suggestive texts
- Final jobs report before Election Day: US unemployment drops to 7.9%; 661,000 jobs added
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!